Young Arctic walrus "Freya" spotted in Shetland
An Arctic Circle walrus has turned up about 400 miles (644km) from home in Shetland.
The distinctive and well-travelled young female has already been recorded off Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Northumberland.
Named Freya, the walrus has been spotted at the isle of Vementry and is generating a lot of interest.
Local wildlife photographer Hugh Harrop described it as a "really exciting" thing to happen.
The walrus has been spotted having a rest on the side of a salmon farm cage by the uninhabited island.
"It's a young female and she's got just a little pink spot on her nose and that makes her distinctive", Mr Harrop told BBC Scotland.
"There she was, just completely unconcerned by any of the onlookers. I think it would be very hard to disturb a walrus to be honest with you - they've got size and girth on their side.
"Clearly it's finding food - lobsters, scallops, crabs.
"This is Christmas come early for me, Shetland always throws some amazing wildlife spectacles at you. Bingo, miracles do happen."
He added: "It's come a long way but hopefully she'll hang around for folk to see - could well be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Wherever she turns up next she'll be gratefully received by a very receptive audience. What a wonderful experience to see her."