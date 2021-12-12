Flying Santa raises spirits at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital
In Covid times Santa Claus has to find new ways to visit girls and boys in hospital at Christmas.
Safety measures have stopped him being able to go into wards at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital (RACH).
With help from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), he was able to 'fly up' to wave though the windows.
Fire crews raised Santa up, secured to an aerial rescue pump decorated with tinsel, to meet young patients and staff on Sunday.
SFRS watch commander, Matthew Cowe, said: "Aberdeen firefighters utilised their skills to bring Santa a little bit closer.
"It is a very difficult time for the children. We really hope the gifts and the event is a treat for them and that it put a very big smile on their faces and made some great memories."
The crews helped deliver presents donated by Morrisons supermarket and bought by funds raised by the fire service.
Gifts were also provided for youngsters supported by the Archie Foundation's child bereavement service.
The foundation is the official charity of RACH and Aberdeen Neonatal Unit - providing services and support to sick babies and children.
Archie Foundation CEO, Paula Cormack, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and our sponsors.
"It is so important to raise the spirits of sick children and families in RACH over the Christmas period.
"We can only imagine how hard it is for families to be separated not only when a child is unwell but also to not be together over the festivities."