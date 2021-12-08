BBC News

Bid for Moray Council administration to change hands

Published
Image source, Ryan Main

The administration of Moray Council could change hands next week after an SNP councillor stood down.

The local authority is run by an SNP minority administration.

It was previously run by a coalition of Conservatives and independents until all but one of the Tories walked away from the administration in 2018.

Following the resignation of councillor Paula Coy, the Tories and Moray Alliance Group (MAG) said the SNP group was now too small to remain in charge.

At a special meeting of the council next Monday they will seek to form a new administration to run the council until next May's local elections.

