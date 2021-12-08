Two-day rescue of exhausted walker in the Cairngorms
- Published
A walker found exhausted and cold deep in the Cairngorms mountain range has been rescued after a two day effort.
A couple out walking came across the man in the Loch Avon area in the early hours of Monday morning.
They spent the day helping him to a mountain shelter at Ford of Avon and spent the night there.
The couple walked to Braemar on Tuesday morning where they raised the alarm and mountain rescuers completed the rescue by 08:00 on Wednesday.
Braemar Mountain Rescue Team said the area where the man got into difficulty was like a "massive bowl" and there was no mobile reception.
The team along with members of Police Scotland Mountain Rescue Team faced difficult conditions on Tuesday due to Storm Barra, which brought high winds and heavy snow to the Cairngorms.
The rescuers used tracked vehicles for as far as they could go and then set out by foot to reach the man in the refuge.
A Braemar team spokesman said: "Due to the storm and deep drifting snow weren't able to reach him until after 10pm last night.
"He was uninjured, rewarmed and his evacuation was a slow process and took until 8am this morning."