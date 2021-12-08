Storm Barra: Power cuts hit north east Scotland
Hundreds of homes in north east Scotland were without electricity overnight in the wake of Storm Barra.
The new power cuts came just days after supplies were restored after last month's Storm Arwen caused widespread damage to the network.
Utility firm SSEN said at one point on Tuesday evening 1,700 homes were affected, and almost 600 were still without supply shortly before midnight.
While the storm is moving away 16 flood warnings or alerts remain in place.
Some rail services are also affected, with cancellations affecting a few routes in the west of Scotland and speed restrictions in force for others.
CalMac also said certain timetables had been adjusted after some ferry services were cancelled.
A few icy stretches in the north on Wednesday morning ❄️— Met Office (@metoffice) December 7, 2021
Scattered showers with #hail in places 🌦️
Strong and gusty winds, especially in the south and west 💨
Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️#StormBarra pic.twitter.com/k9P0goI0dl
Storm Barra moved in from the west on Tuesday, and a yellow weather warning for wind is in place from midnight until 18:00 on Wednesday for the west coast of Wales and south-west England.
Schools in Dumfries and Galloway were forced to close because of the weather.
Stranraer Academy was shut after the wind caused structural damage to the roof, the council said, and Drummore School closed after trees were blown down.
Aberdaron in Gwynedd, Wales, which is covered by the current warning, was battered by gales of 86mph on Tuesday, while Orlock Head in Co Down, N Ireland, faced 76mph gusts.
Despite previous disruption, Met Office forecasters said Storm Barra was not expected to cause as much chaos as Storm Arwen.
Spokeswoman Nicky Maxey said: "Storm Barra will bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to many parts of the UK today. We may see some snow on the higher ground, too.
"It is unlikely to be as impactful as Storm Arwen last week but there will be blustery conditions so people should still be prepared."
Good morning to you all. Low pressure will maintain unsettled conditions today, but it'll be a much weaker feature compared with yesterday. Details, from Kirsteen. pic.twitter.com/8ubmrKAFhH— BBC Scotland Weather (@BBCScotWeather) December 8, 2021