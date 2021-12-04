Hundreds of people face second weekend without power
Hundreds of households across Scotland are spending a second weekend without power after Storm Arwen.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said that as of 21:00 on Friday about 950 customers, either single properties or small rural groups of homes, were still without power.
The majority of the customers still to be reconnected are in Aberdeenshire, Perthshire, Angus and Moray.
SSEN had previously said it expected a full service to be restored by Friday.
Most homes across southern and central Scotland affected by the power outages have now been reconnected but the Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN) website still shows some outages in the area.
Meanwhile almost 5,500 home remain cut off in the north-east of England and Cumbria, where energy firm Northern Powergrid has apologised for poor communication with affected households.
Mark Rough, SSEN director of operations, said: "Currently we are estimating that on Saturday morning we will have around 500 customers without power, and we will reconnect them throughout the day.
"Once again I'd like thank our customers for their continued patience and apologise for the inconvenience that has been caused by loss of their power."
Louise Yule, of the Halfpenny farm animal sanctuary near Inverurie, Aberdeenshire told BBC Good Morning Scotland, they were still without electricity eight days on from the storm.
The sanctuary - home to a range of animals including reptiles, hamsters and guinea pigs - has been donated generators to allow them to pump water from its well and provide some heat.
She said: "It's been very stressful.
"To begin with it was only the vulnerable small animals we've been able to keep warm but you are running around making sure the generators keep running and the animals have plenty water and food."
The sanctuary is spending up to £100 a day keeping the generators running.
Scale of the challenge
Jim Savege, chief executive of Aberdeenshire Council, said it still had hundreds of volunteers out checking on people.
He said: "I know a lot of people who have animals have had a really tough time.
"We declared a major incident at 10:32 on Saturday morning and have been working flat-out since then - the main issue is the scale of the challenge facing SSEN.
"We're going to be moving into the recovery phase this weekend, getting people back on their feet and taking stock."
The power firms' response to the damage caused by Storm Arwen is to be reviewed by energy regulator Ofgem.
The watchdog's review will focus on the resilience of the system and the network companies' emergency response.
The power firms will be paying compensation to those affected by the prolonged power cuts.