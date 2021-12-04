Family tribute for man killed in Aberdeenshire car crash
- Published
The family of a man who died in a car crash in Aberdeenshire have paid tribute to the 24-year-old.
Robert McGhee, from the Ballater area, died after his car left a road and hit a tree in Aberdeenshire at about 21:00 on Monday.
The crash happened on the B993 Torphins to Kincardine O'Neil road, near to Ardmore Wood.
A Police Scotland probe to establish the full circumstances of the collision is ongoing.
The force is keen to trace the driver of a green 4x4 vehicle, thought to be a Jeep, who is believed to have stopped at the scene.
Mr McGhee's family has released a statement though Police Scotland in which he was described as a "loving son, fiancé, grandson and nephew".
It added: "It's with great sadness that at only 24, Robert (Bert) was taken from us.
"He was the most helpful, hardworking, caring, polite young man with the biggest of hearts you could ever meet. The world has lost a treasure that can never be replaced."