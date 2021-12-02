Storm Arwen: Driver killed by tree during storm named
A man who died during Storm Arwen after his truck was struck by a falling tree in Aberdeenshire has been named as 35-year-old David Lapage.
His Nissan Navara pick-up was struck on the B977 Dyce to Hatton of Fintray road last Friday evening.
Police Scotland are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.
Officers responding the incident returned to their parked van only to discover it had been flattened by another tree.
In a statement, Mr Lapage's family said: "The family would like to thank all services involved and greatly appreciate all the messages of support."
Sgt Craig McNeill said: "Our thoughts are very much with David's family and friends at this time.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
"Anyone with information who hasn't yet spoken to an officer can call 101 quoting reference 2999 of 26 November."