Storm Arwen: Friday before all power restored in the north east of Scotland
- Published
Some people in the north-east of Scotland could be without power until Friday, energy company SSEN has warned.
That means some homes in the region will have been without electricity for seven days, following Storm Arwen.
SSEN said there were about 6,500 people in Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen and Moray to still be reconnected. It hopes to restore energy supplies within the next three days.
The company has described the storm damage as a "once in generation event".
Scottish Power Energy Networks - which covers the southern part of the country - said it expected 1,000 properties to be without power overnight in the Borders after reconnecting about 1,000 Borders homes on Tuesday, along with 300 in Dumfries and Galloway.
The energy firms have apologised to those affected.
Graeme Keddie, SSEN's director of corporate affairs, told BBC Good Morning Scotland the storm has caused "devastation" on parts of the network, especially in the north east.
He said: "We've got all of the villages connected and it's now looking at the rural areas.
"We are confident we have a handle on what we can restore in the next couple of days.
"We are looking at making really good progress today and tomorrow and we expect it will be the last final few homes on Friday."
Pressed on criticism of the speed of the energy firm's response, Mr Keddie said the storm was a "once in a generation event".
He said SSEN has recorded 1,000 points of damage in the north east so far where as the previous high from a single weather event is 150.