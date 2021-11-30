BBC News

Man dies after his car hits tree in Aberdeenshire

A man has died after his car left a road and hit a tree in Aberdeenshire.

The crash happened on the B993 Torphins to Kincardine O'Neil road, near to Ardmore Wood, at about 21:05 on Monday.

Police Scotland said the man had still to be formally identified and have appealed for information about the crash, which involved a black Audi A3.

Sgt Christopher Smith said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time."

