Funso Ojo: Aberdeen player investigated over alleged fan assault
Aberdeen player Funso Ojo is being investigated by police over an alleged assault on a fan after the game with Dundee Utd at the weekend.
Ojo received a red card after an altercation with a supporter during Saturday's Scottish Premiership match.
The fan was later charged and banned.
It has now emerged police are also investigating the Aberdeen player over an alleged incident at Tannadice following the match. Inquiries are said to be ongoing.
Police said in a statement: "On Sunday, Police Scotland received a report of an alleged minor assault that took place within Tannadice Park, Dundee, around 17:00 on Saturday.
"An investigation is now ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."
Aberdeen FC said in a statement: "We have been made aware of an allegation of an incident involving a corporate hospitality guest gaining unauthorised access to what is designated as a secure and restricted area of Tannadice Park after our match against Dundee United on Saturday.
"At this stage we have no further comment, but we will actively assist in any police investigation."
Ojo had become involved in an altercation with a 35-year-old man after his momentum took him off the pitch during the game.
The player picked up a second booking for the incident and the red card will not be overturned.
The laws of the game stipulate that can only happen in cases of simulation or mistaken identity.
He will be suspended for Sunday's visit to Celtic.