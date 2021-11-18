Scores of jobs to be created in Aberdeen by offshore deal
Scores of jobs are expected to be created after an Aberdeen firm landed a "significant" offshore North Sea contract.
PD&MS Group has secured the deal with Dana Petroleum.
It is for engineering modifications and offshore construction on Dana's Triton and Western Isles floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels.
The company said it was is expected to create up to 80 jobs at its Aberdeen base.
The contract is for an initial three years with the option to extend to five years.