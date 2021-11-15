Councillor leaves Aberdeen £150m masterplan lead role over vote
An Aberdeen councillor has stepped down from her long-serving role leading the city masterplan following a vote on the £150m project.
Proposals for the major regeneration of the city centre and beach were backed by councillors on Friday.
Independent councillor Ms Boulton had called for Union Street to be reopened to buses during a consultation period.
Her view was not seconded, and she later said she felt her position was no longer tenable.
Members of the city growth and resources committee backed the plans which could see the pedestrianisation of Union Street and the creation of a new city market.
The revitalisation of the beach area features plans for a pier and a state-of-the-art sports area that could include a new stadium for Aberdeen FC.
The motion for approving the recommendations in the city and beach report was carried following a tie, with the casting vote from convener Ryan Houghton, who refused a request for the proposals to be considered by full council.
Ms Boulton has been in the masterplan role since 2015.
She told BBC Scotland: "The vast majority of recommendations I agreed with, but I wanted to see them (buses) back because I felt that there was a whole raft - particularly of our older population - being excluded from the city centre.
"We were building a masterplan around the people, but I felt there was a fundamental shift on Friday, and for me that wasn't acceptable.
"I don't believe in the direction we've taken - my position was no longer tenable."
'Intense engagement'
She confirmed she would continue in her other roles within the council.
Friday afternoon's meeting was told that Aberdeen City Disability Equity Partnership broadly supported the plans, but had "grave concerns" about the possible impact pedestrianisation could have on those with disabilities or those who relied on public transport.
Convener Mr Houghton said there would now be a period of "intense engagement" on the proposals.
It comes after the UK government announced in the Autumn Budget that plans to rejuvenate Aberdeen city centre would receive £20m.
An outline business case for the potential new joint facility with Aberdeen FC will consider a funding model requiring both the council and club to fund their share with no cross subsidy.