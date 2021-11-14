Pensioner dies after two-car crash in Elgin
- Published
A woman has died after being involved in a two-car crash in the centre of Elgin on Saturday.
The 69-year-old was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray's Hospital in the Moray town but later died.
The incident happened at about 13:50 on the A941 New Elgin Road, between Edgar Road and North Street.
Police Scotland said the crash involved a blue Volkswagen Golf and a yellow Audi A1. The driver of the Audi was uninjured.
The force said the A941 was very busy at the time of the crash and has appealed for anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the crash or may have dashcam footage to come forward.
