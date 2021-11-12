Aberdeen £150m regeneration takes step forward
Proposals for a major £150m regeneration of Aberdeen city centre and the beach have been backed by councillors.
The revitalisation of the beach area features plans for a pier and a state-of-the-art sports area that could include a new stadium for Aberdeen FC.
The pedestrianisation of Union Street and the creation of a new city market are also being considered.
Members of the city growth and resources committee backed the plans.
An outline business case for the potential new joint facility with Aberdeen FC will consider a funding model requiring both the council and club to fund their share with no cross subsidy.
Friday afternoon's meeting was told that Aberdeen City Disability Equity Partnership broadly supported the plans, but had "grave concerns" about the possible impact pedestrianisation could have on those with disabilities or those who rely on public transport.
Councillor Ian Yuill said he felt the important proposals were a matter for full council and 45 councillors rather than a committee of nine.
Lord Provost Barney Crockett said failing to act would be "criminal" in terms of the challenges currently facing the city.
Convener Ryan Houghton said he felt a decision had to be made now, to set the direction to lead the city centre and beachfront forward.
The motion for approving the recommendations in the city and beach report was carried following a tie, with the casting vote from the convenor, who refused a request for the proposals to be considered by full council.
The specific proposals will the be the focus of consultation.
It comes after the UK government announced in the Autumn Budget that plans to rejuvenate Aberdeen city centre would receive £20m.
A planning application to create a major new Aberdeen Market was submitted last month.
The local authority earlier took over the site of Aberdeen Market and the former BHS store. The former BHS building has been vacant for about seven years. Behind it is the 1970s indoor market.