Dozens taken from offshore platform due to flooding
- Published
Dozens of workers have been taken off a North Sea platform due to flooding in the accommodation block.
Apache North Sea said there was a "release of water" from the sprinkler system on Beryl Alpha off Shetland on Wednesday morning.
The company said that all 168 personnel were safe and well but that 47 were taken off.
Work is ongoing to "return the impacted area to normal operational status".
Apache said the 47 non-essential crew members were "downmanned" from the platform to allow maintenance and cleaning up to take place.