Covid: 'I've finally held my beautiful first grandchild in America'
A Scottish woman has finally held her first grandchild in America after travel restrictions ended.
Ann Ralston Ross, 62, travelled from Aberdeen to Rochester in Minnesota to see Sophia, the daughter of her son Duncan and his wife Stella.
She said it had been "tough", but the emotional meeting was worth the wait.
The US reopened its borders to double-jabbed visitors on Monday, ending the restrictions imposed by former President Donald Trump in March 2020.
The travel limitations have affected non-US citizens from over 30 countries, including the UK and EU, separating families and stalling tourism.
"I made it, and finally met Sophia our beautiful granddaughter, a bit late due to the pandemic", Mrs Ross said after hugging her grandchild, who is just over four months old.
"Wow, the emotions, my heart is full of love. Lots of happy tears."
She explained: "We are a close family. When they first announced they were having a baby we were so happy, but all of us and Stella's own parents in Brazil could only support them by social media.
"Being the first person in our families from Scotland and Brazil I feel so happy and fortunate to meet and hold Sophia - it was was wonderful, she is a happy wee soul.
"The last wee while has been tough for everyone, especially families forced apart due to the 18 months of Covid."
She will stay and celebrate Sophia's first Christmas, and have "great memories to take home".
The proud grandmother added: "If anything it has shown us to live your best life, take nothing for granted, and when we do meet up live and love with all your heart."