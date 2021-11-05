New images show Aberdeen £150m regeneration plans
- Published
New images of a planned £150m regeneration of Aberdeen city centre and the beach have been released.
The revitalisation of the beach area features plans for a pier and a state-of-the-art sports area that could include a new stadium for Aberdeen FC.
The pedestrianisation of Union Street and the creation of a new city market are also on the cards.
Members of the council's city growth and resources committee will discuss the plans on 12 November.
It comes after the UK government announced in the Autumn Budget that plans to rejuvenate Aberdeen city centre would get £20m.
Councillor Ryan Houghton, convenor of the committee, said: "These plans are a hugely ambitious statement of intent for Aberdeen.
"They will not only act to heal the city from the economic damage inflicted by Covid-19, but will also see us improve the health of our citizens by creating an open, accessible beachfront.
"The proposals will breathe new life into our city centre, boost job creation and promote a wealth of opportunities to allow businesses and traders to thrive."
A planning application to create the major new Aberdeen Market was submitted last month.
The local authority earlier took over the site of Aberdeen Market and the former BHS store.
The former BHS building has been vacant for about seven years. Behind it is the 1970s indoor market.