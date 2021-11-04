Man who died in Aberdeenshire motorbike crash named
A man who died after his motorbike was in collision with a car has been named.
Richard Alan Smith, 43, was riding an orange and white KTM motorbike. The other vehicle involved was a blue Toyota Rav-4 car.
The crash happened on the A93 between Drumoak and Peterculter, near the junction with a road for Drum Castle in Aberdeenshire, at about 14:55 on Monday 25 October.
Mr Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are appealing for information about the crash.
Sgt Chris Smith said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Richard.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information to get in touch.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from that stretch of road shortly before 15:00."