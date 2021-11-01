Woman cleared of Aberdeen drugging and choking of man
- Published
A woman accused of drugging a man and choking him while he slept in Aberdeen has been acquitted.
Carole Farquhar, 57, was alleged to have given him diazepam and tramadol in drinks, then tightened cables around his neck.
She was originally charged with attempting to murder the man in March in the city's Forest Avenue.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, the Crown accepted a plea that she was not responsible due to mental illness.
The charge had been amended to delete the attempted murder allegation.
It was alleged she wrapped cables around the man's neck and tightened them to his injury and the danger of his life.
During a brief hearing conducted in her absence, defence counsel Michael Anderson said he had consulted with her at a psychiatric hospital and reports were available to the court from doctors.
An interim compulsion order will be reviewed in January.
Judge Lady Haldane said: "A plea of not guilty to the single charge, as amended, has been accepted by the Crown.
"In light of the Crown position and the plea tendered it falls to me to formally acquit on that basis."