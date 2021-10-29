Covid: NHS Grampian 'to get military help next week'
- Published
NHS Grampian expects military assistance for its vaccination programme to begin next week.
Military personnel are due to be split between vaccination centres in Aberdeen and Peterhead.
A separate request for help in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is being passed from the Scottish government to the Ministry of Defence for consideration.
It comes as NHS Lothian and NHS Ayrshire and Arran have also warned of services being under extreme pressure.
They are asking patients to think twice before heading to emergency departments.
The request for assistance within ARI comes after the health board said services were more stretched than ever before.
NHS Grampian said current pressures could make waiting lists for procedures longer.
'Moving at pace'
The health board said in a statement: "We are delighted to have a total of 17 military colleagues supporting the vaccination programme over the coming weeks.
"This additional support will supplement our existing staff team and enable us to keep these vital programmes moving at pace."
NHS Lothian has urged patients not to attend A&E unless their condition was life threatening.
Chief executive Calum Campbell said services had become caught in the grip of a "perfect storm" caused by staffing and bed pressures, combined with high volumes of patients presenting with complex and serious cases.
NHS Lothian said it was "actively considering all options" for supporting services.
NHS Ayrshire and Arran is also urging people to consider whether the situation is really an emergency or whether their condition could be managed by other care services such as their GP, pharmacy or NHS24.
The military has already been drafted in to hospitals in Lanarkshire and the Borders to relieve pressure ahead of the winter.