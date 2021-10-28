Plans to create major new Aberdeen city centre market submitted
A planning application to create a major new Aberdeen Market has been submitted.
It comes the day after the UK government announced in the Autumn Budget that plans to rejuvenate Aberdeen city centre would get £20m.
The local authority earlier took over the site of Aberdeen Market and the former BHS store.
The former BHS building has been vacant for about seven years. Behind it is the 1970s indoor market.
The city council said the new Aberdeen Market would be a "destination venue featuring international-style food and drink outlets".
The development would also create a pedestrian link between Union Street and the bus and railway stations via The Green.
The proposal is seen to be part of helping the city's recovery from Covid-19.
Council leader Jenny Laing said: "Union Street remains the beating heart of our city.
"As part of our regeneration programme for Aberdeen, we have committed £150m towards reshaping the city centre as a destination of choice and I am delighted that we have managed to leverage in an additional £20m in Levelling Up funding to help deliver this project."