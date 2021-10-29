Afghan refugee in Aberdeen 'physically here but mentally not'
- Published
An Afghan who fled to Aberdeen has told BBC Scotland of his struggle to start a new life when others have been left behind.
The man is only being identified as an engineer in his 20s due to fears for the safety of relatives.
He said it was hard to adjust after leaving when the Taliban returned to power following the withdrawal of a US-led military coalition in August.
However, he hopes that with time will come some kind of "peace of mind".
He told BBC Scotland's Drivetime: "Life in Afghanistan was very beautiful years ago but recently it became worse and worse. The crisis happened and in August it was just horrible, we never thought that such a thing would happen.
"Right now the lives of people are such that we just cannot explain in words, we cannot explain people's fear, feelings, and living conditions.
"It's really, really horrible to even talk on their behalf".
He said he was someone who had been in Afghanistan all his life, being educated and working there, and said civilians were suffering, especially the most vulnerable.
"Everyone who flees Afghanistan has their own story and hardships", he said. "People suffered physically and mentally."
There was a "high chance of being killed while those people were trying to flee" he said.
"It's really shocking, but most of the people are in the same position as mine. I can personally say that I am just physically here but mentally not here.
"The incidents and experience I just had were terrifying me - we are having a normal life here, feeling safe, but from a mental point of view our minds are highly damaged.
"I personally cannot just find myself engaging in this society. It's really hard to settle in a new place after experiencing hardship."
'State of uncertainty'
Of the options for those still in Afghanistan, the man said that right now the situation there was very hard for some people because they did not have the opportunity to get out.
He said they were "living in a situation of crisis".
Of his own future, he said: "The only thing that can maybe help us is time to find peace of mind.
"Right now I am confused, I am living in a state of uncertainty, I can't decide about my own life.
"I don't know what will happen to me."
The UK evacuated thousands of people eligible for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP).
Operation Warm Welcome is aimed at ensuring Afghans arriving in the UK receive help to rebuild their lives.
Scottish councils are helping with the relocation effort.