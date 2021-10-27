Police investigate 15 recent reports of spiking in Aberdeen
- Published
Fifteen reports of spiking in Aberdeen nightclubs and pubs have been made in recent weeks, police have revealed.
The issue was raised as an urgent motion at Aberdeen City Council's public protection committee in the wake of reports of incidents around the UK.
Chief Superintendent George Macdonald from Police Scotland said 15 incidents had been reported in Aberdeen in September and October.
Councillors backed the motion to ask for further updates on the issue.
The urgent motion was raised by councillor Ryan Houghton who said it was because of safety concerns emerging over the last few weeks.
He said Aberdeen was fortunate to be in general a "safe city".
He said with a significant student population it was important to keep it safe, and the purpose of the motion was to raise awareness and ascertain facts.
'Broad divergence of circumstances'
Ch Supt Macdonald said analysis had been done to offer context amid the national trend.
He said Police Scotland had received reports of 15 incidents in Aberdeen linked to the night time economy between 1 September and 21 October.
He said there was a "very broad divergence of circumstances", and such types of inquiries could be "complex".
Ch Supt Macdonald said it was important to raise awareness.
Women across the UK are boycotting nightclubs on Wednesday for a so-called "Girls Night In" to highlight the issue.