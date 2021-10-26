Motorcyclist dies after crash with car on A93 in Aberdeenshire
- Published
A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car on an Aberdeenshire road.
The 43-year-old man was riding on the A93 between Drumoak and Peterculter when the collision happened on Monday at about 14:55.
It was near the junction with an unclassified road for Drum Castle
Police Scotland said the man died at the scene of the crash involving an orange and white KTM bike and a blue Toyota Rav4 car.
Sgt Chris Smith said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from that stretch of road shortly before 15:00 on Monday afternoon."