RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon forced to land in Aberdeen after "technical issue"

Published
Image source, Ministry of Defence
Image caption, Typhoons are based at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray

An RAF Typhoon has been forced to land at Aberdeen Airport after a "technical issue".

The RAF said the aircraft, from RAF Lossiemouth, had been on a routine training sortie.

The technical issue led to what was described as a "precautionary landing" at the nearest suitable airfield, which was Aberdeen. The Typhoon is expected to be assessed by engineers.

The RAF said: "The aircraft landed safely and the pilot is fine."

