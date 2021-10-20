RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon forced to land in Aberdeen after "technical issue"
An RAF Typhoon has been forced to land at Aberdeen Airport after a "technical issue".
The RAF said the aircraft, from RAF Lossiemouth, had been on a routine training sortie.
The technical issue led to what was described as a "precautionary landing" at the nearest suitable airfield, which was Aberdeen. The Typhoon is expected to be assessed by engineers.
The RAF said: "The aircraft landed safely and the pilot is fine."