Search ongoing for missing Fraserburgh fisherman

Published
Image source, Police Scotland
Image caption, Joe Masson was last seen on his boat at about 13:30 on Saturday

A search is being carried out for a Fraserburgh fisherman who has been missing since Saturday.

Joe Masson, 73, was last seen on his creel boat, near Cairnbulg Harbour, Cairnbulg, at about 13:30.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) confirmed he was reported missing at 21:15 on Saturday.

Coastguard rescue teams, RNLI lifeboats and Police Scotland joined a shoreline search. Mr Masson's boat, Goodway FR23, was found more than two hours later.

An MCA spokesman said: "Unfortunately, there was no sign of the missing fisherman with the vessel at the time of this discovery."

On Monday Police Scotland confirmed the search was ongoing.

