Search ongoing for missing Fraserburgh fisherman
- Published
A search is being carried out for a Fraserburgh fisherman who has been missing since Saturday.
Joe Masson, 73, was last seen on his creel boat, near Cairnbulg Harbour, Cairnbulg, at about 13:30.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) confirmed he was reported missing at 21:15 on Saturday.
Coastguard rescue teams, RNLI lifeboats and Police Scotland joined a shoreline search. Mr Masson's boat, Goodway FR23, was found more than two hours later.
An MCA spokesman said: "Unfortunately, there was no sign of the missing fisherman with the vessel at the time of this discovery."
On Monday Police Scotland confirmed the search was ongoing.