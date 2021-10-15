Covid in Scotland: North Sea company introducing mandatory vaccinations
- Published
A North Sea energy company is making it mandatory for its workers to have a Covid vaccination before being allowed to travel offshore, BBC Scotland has learned.
Canadian Natural Resources (CNR), which has a base in Aberdeen, said the new measure will come into force in December for all staff and contractors.
CNR is believed to be the first of the UK sector's major players to introduce such a measure.
Shell and BP have not followed suit.
CNR is involved in a number of North Sea oil and gas fields.
It says a mandatory vaccination of workers, including those who travel offshore, will begin on 1 December.
CNR said in a statement: "The safety of our worksites is paramount, and throughout the pandemic.
"The company announced a mandatory vaccination policy which will take effect on 1 December, with exceptions for only those individuals with verified medical or religious reasons.
"This policy applies to all company staff, and individuals working under direct contract with CNR International."
The oil industry body Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) said it "strongly encourages" everyone who works in the sector to get vaccinated, but said it was not suggesting it should be mandated.
OGUK safety and environment director Trevor Stapleton said: "We acknowledge the challenging debate around mandatory vaccinations not just for our sector but for the UK as a whole.
"We are not suggesting this should be mandated but the matter will be kept under review."
Other major firms have stopped short of a compulsory vaccine policy.
Shell said it would continue to follow government and local health authority advice, and it did not require proof of vaccination as a condition of working in the North Sea.
BP said it had no plans to make the vaccine mandatory for its staff.