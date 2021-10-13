'Much loved' grandfather named as pedestrian killed by van
- Published
A pedestrian who died after being struck by a van on an Aberdeenshire road has been named as a "much loved" grandfather from Inverness.
The collision, involving a a white VW Crafter, happened on the A98 near Tyrie, between Fraserburgh and Banff, last Friday morning.
Colin Drummond was pronounced dead at the scene.
Relatives said in a statement: "He will be sadly missed and our lives won't be the same without him."
He was described as a much loved father, grandfather, son and brother.
Police Scotland, who renewed an appeal for witnesses, said it was believed Mr Drummond had walked from the Rosehearty area towards the A98 and then along the A98 towards Banff.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.