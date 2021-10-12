Climate change: Green hydrogen plan for Flotta oil terminal
- Published
Plans to turn the Flotta Oil Terminal in Orkney into one of the world's first large-scale green hydrogen plants have been unveiled.
French oil giant TotalEnergies is part of a consortium proposing to use offshore wind power to produce hydrogen on an industrial scale at the facility.
Terminal operator Repsol Sinopec said it wanted to transition away from oil and gas towards green energy.
It is expected the earliest it could be up and running would be 2028.
Offshore Wind Power Limited (OWPL) has submitted the proposal to Crown Estate Scotland (CES).
It is part of the ScotWind leasing auction, which is offering the rights to develop offshore wind projects.
Green hydrogen involves renewable electricity being used to split water into two parts, creating hydrogen. In contrast, "blue" hydrogen is made using gas, which is a fossil fuel. Part of the production process involves capturing the carbon.
OWPL has already submitted a bid to develop a two-gigawatt offshore wind farm to the west of Orkney, which it is said could power up to two million homes.
It could also produce energy which could then be made into hydrogen in Flotta and exported both nationally and internationally.
'Progressively transformed'
Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan said Flotta was an "ideal location" for green hydrogen production as it was "surrounded by the best wind resource in Europe", and lay close to major shipping routes
Repsol Sinopec chief executive José Luis Muñoz said: "The Flotta terminal has been in operation since 1976 and has made a significant contribution to Orkney's economy and communities for more than 40 years.
"We fully support our industry's transition to clean, green energy and a secure future for skilled oil and gas workers in Scotland and across the UK.
"This project would enable the terminal to be progressively transformed over time into a diversified energy hub."