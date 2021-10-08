Pedestrian dies after being struck by van on A98 near Tyrie
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a van on an Aberdeenshire road.
The collision happened on the A98 near Tyrie, between Fraserburgh and Banff, at about 05:45.
The male pedestrian was struck by a white VW Crafter and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was uninjured.
Police Scotland, who are appealing for witnesses, said the road was closed in both directions as a result.
Sgt Steve Manson said: "We know that the van was travelling south, towards Banff, at the time the collision occurred.
"The pedestrian was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. His family are being supported by officers at this time.
"We're eager to hear from anyone who saw either the van or pedestrian on the A98 this morning, or any drivers who were using this route recording with dash cam, to check their systems for any relevant footage which could assist our inquiries."