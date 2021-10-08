Provost Skene's House in Aberdeen reopens with 'hall of heroes'
Historic Provost Skene's House in Aberdeen reopens to the public on Saturday, featuring a hall of heroes.
The building, which dates back to 1545, has undergone a £3.8m transformation into an attraction celebrating achievements of people with links to north-east Scotland.
The hall of heroes includes singer Annie Lennox, Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie and swimmer Hannah Miley.
Sir Alex Ferguson and Denis Law are also honoured as football greats.
Writer Stuart MacBride, percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie and illustrator Johanna Basford are among others featured.
The regenerated 16th Century building is the centrepiece of the Marischal Square office complex.
Olympian Hannah Miley, from Inverurie, said: "I never thought that when I took up my career in swimming I'd be in a display or even close to a hall of heroes.
"We might be a small region in the north-east of Scotland but we've made a huge impact on the world."
VIDEO: Provost Skene's House in Aberdeen reopens to the public this weekend, with a hall of heroes. Dating back to 1545, it has undergone a £3.8m transformation into an attraction celebrating achievements of people with links to north east Scotland @AberdeenCC @BBCScotlandNews pic.twitter.com/CFxcQ0iayX— BBC North East Scot (@BBCNorthEast) October 8, 2021
She added: "I'm very honoured and privileged to be among these great Aberdonians and also those from Aberdeenshire as well - I'm clearly in great company."
Councillor Marie Boulton leads the city centre masterplan.
She said the opening of Provost Skene's House was a step closer a vision for the transformation of Aberdeen city centre.