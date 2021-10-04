Boy, 13, charged after bottle thrown at Aberdeen and Celtic match
A 13-year-old boy has been charged after a plastic bottle was thrown during the Aberdeen game against Celtic on Sunday.
Police Scotland said the teenager was charged in connection with a breach of the peace after the bottle was thrown towards the pitch. No-one was injured.
The bottle was thrown from the Aberdeen end. A report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit.
Celtic won the game 2-1 thanks to a late goal at Pittodrie.