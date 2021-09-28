No prosecutions after Alford care home investigation
No-one will be prosecuted after an investigation into concerns about an Aberdeenshire care home, BBC Scotland has learned.
Muirhead Care Home in Alford closed in 2018 following a court application from the Care Inspectorate.
In December that year, police said a man, 79, and two women aged 78 and 56 had been arrested following inquiries into concerns about residents' welfare.
The Crown Office said it was dealt with by an alternative to prosecution.
The Care Inspectorate previously said an inspection found highly-distressing conditions.
These included residents being found tied to chairs with belts, and not getting enough food.
The Crown Office said in a statement: "The procurator fiscal received a report concerning a 78-year-old female, 79-year-old male and 57-year-old female in connection with alleged incidents between 7 September 2015 and 31 august 2018.
"After full and careful consideration of all facts and circumstances, the case was dealt with by way of an offer of an alternative to prosecution."
Alternatives to prosecution can include warnings, compensation orders and work orders.