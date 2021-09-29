George Murdoch murder: Reward of £20,000 in 1983 death inquiry
A reward for information about the brutal murder of an Aberdeen taxi driver 38 years ago has been doubled to £20,000.
George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi on 29 September 1983, with a cheese wire garrotte lying nearby.
A £10,000 reward was offered three years ago in a bid to catch the killer.
Police have now issued a fresh appeal for information into what is one of Scotland's longest unsolved murders.
Mr Murdoch had picked up a fare in Aberdeen's west end and told his control room he was heading to Culter.
However he never made his destination.
About two miles into the journey, it appeared Mr Murdoch turned off on to Pitfodels Station Road, just on the outskirts of the city, where he was assaulted.
Two cyclists saw Mr Murdoch being attacked and phoned the police but when officers arrived it was too late.
His wife Jessie - who died in 2004 - worried about his safety, but he told her he would never resist a robber.
His money and wallet were stolen in the attack.
Det Insp James Callander said officers in Police Scotland's Major Investigations Team were continuing to pursue the case.
He said: "No matter how much time has passed, we still receive a positive response from members of the public from all around the world when we appeal for information about this senseless murder.
"Over the years we have received sporadic information about what may have happened to George, and this is always investigated. It is apparent that many people will still have information that may help us bring closure to his family.
"Stories are passed on, or people remember something that may have seemed insignificant to them at the time, but is actually vital for us."
Det Insp Callander added: "We are urging anyone who has not come forward previously who believes they can assist the investigation to contact 101 or e-mail a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk."