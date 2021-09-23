Petting zoo wallaby escapes into Aberdeenshire countryside
A young wallaby has escaped into the countryside from its new petting zoo home in Aberdeenshire.
Eddie, who is about six months old, only arrived at Waulkmill Menagerie, New Deer, on Sunday.
However, he escaped through a small hole on Monday.
Nikki Johnstone, who runs the attraction, said he was last seen outside a New Deer pub. Anyone who spots Eddie is asked to close him in rather than try to chase him.
She said he escaped through a small hole in a fence, and was last seen heading north in the direction of Cuminestown and Turriff.
'Worried sick'
"He'll be fine with grass and whatever plants he can forage", she told BBC Scotland
"The cold is a bit of a worry factor because he is so little, he would need a heat lamp during our winters."
Miss Johnstone said Eddie was no threat as he was not aggressive to humans or other animals, and advised anyone who spotted him to close him in and close the area if they could.
"We can't chase him through a field, he's way too fast for that", she said.
"We're just spreading the word, and have contacted drone people.
"I'm totally gutted and just worried sick for him - just needing him home."