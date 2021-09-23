Health board apologies over death of Aberdeen patient
- Published
NHS Grampian has been told to apologise and improve its training after a patient died following complications during kidney dialysis.
The patient, known only A, had progressive kidney failure and was admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with worsening symptoms.
Three days later the patient started losing large amounts of blood and died.
NHS Grampian said it accepted the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman findings on the "preventable" death.
The SPSO found that staff did not communicate properly with each other over the risks brought by changes to the patient's dosage of blood-thinning drugs.
'Apologise publicly'
The patient's blood loss during the dialysis was also not escalated quickly enough.
The ombudsman found that deficiencies in care contributed to a death that had been "entirely preventable".
It also criticised NHS Grampian for its inadequate handling of the complaint from the widowed spouse, known as C.
NHS Grampian said in a statement: "We have accepted the ombudsman's findings in the case. It is clear that we did not provide the level of service we aspire to, either during care of A or during investigation of C's complaint.
"We will be in direct contact with C to provide an apology and would also take this opportunity to apologise publicly."