Man jailed for seven years for raping teenage girl in Orkney
- Published
A man who raped a teenager after she offered to show him the way to an address in Orkney has been jailed for seven years.
Graham Shepherd, 32, was found guilty of carrying out the attack in the early hours of the morning in Kirkwall in 2019.
The victim, who was aged 17, had been a stranger to Shepherd.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lady Haldane said the attack was a "horrific experience" for the teenager.
The judge said there was no alternative to a lengthy period in custody for Shepherd, who had shown "a callous disregard in every way" for his victim.
Lady Haldane said Shepherd had accepted no responsibility for the offence and continued to maintain that not only was it consensual, but that the victim had contrived to make a false allegation.
Defence counsel Gordon Jackson QC said Shepherd, who previously worked as a scaffolder and roofer, had been "under the influence of drink" at the time.
Shepherd was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely. His sentence was backdated to October 2019 as he has been held in custody since then.