Prince Charles officially opens refurbished Aberdeen Art Gallery
Prince Charles has officially opened the refurbished Aberdeen Art Gallery.
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay explored the £34.6m four-year redevelopment on Tuesday.
Designed by architect Alexander Marshall McKenzie, the building in the city's Schoolhill area first opened in 1885.
When the gallery reopened in November 2019, VisitScotland described it as a "showstopper" that would underpin Aberdeen's "cultural renaissance".
During the visit, the Duchess met pupils from Hanover Street Primary School, who have recently participated in an art project.
As part of the refurbishment, more than 1,000 copper panels were installed with the addition of a new floor.
Earlier this month, the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland named the gallery among 14 buildings as their 2021 award winners.