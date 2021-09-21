Volunteer ambulance could be based in Braemar
A new ambulance vehicle operated by local volunteers could be based in Braemar.
The possibility follows discussions between the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) and local community leaders.
Braemar's own ambulance was withdrawn in 2007. There have been concerns in the village over the level of cover, and the length of time between a person falling ill and arriving at hospital.
Questions remain over issues including funding.
It would also have to be decided if the vehicle would need an advanced paramedic on board before leaving for hospital.
Local councillor Geva Blackett said: "What I think we're feeling in Braemar is that actually you might have to take a gamble and say well it's better to have two quite skilled co-responders take you to hospital, at least start the journey.
"There's still discussion to be had round there.
"There's a lot of work ahead of us to do but if you save a life then every bit of work is worth it."
The SAS said a "positive" meeting with community representatives was held in Braemar on Friday with "productive" discussions.
A statement said: "A range of areas were discussed with opportunities for joint working identified.
"These are now being explored and further updates will be provided in due course."