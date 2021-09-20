Dozens of jobs created by Buckie seafood firm expansion
Dozens of job are being created due to the expansion of a Moray seafood business.
Associated Seafoods, trading as Lossie Seafoods and Moray Seafoods, has refurbished and expanded its base in Buckie after a £2.7m investment.
Forty jobs are being created, and it is hoped there could be a further 60 roles over the next three years.
Increased demand from areas including the UK and North America is being credited with the growth.
Associated Seafoods managing director Victor West said: "We've been able to make further strides in our ambitious growth plans.
"We are proud of our heritage in Buckie and it's fantastic to regenerate the March Road site which enhances our production of quality Scottish smoked salmon and creates opportunities to develop young talent within our industry."