Pet cat missing for 10 years in Aberdeen reunited with owners
A cat missing for 10 years has been reunited with his owners.
Forbes had gone missing in Aberdeen in 2011, leaving Neil and Lucy Henderson "distraught".
The Scottish SPCA was called in after a thin cat was spotted in Aberdeen, and a microchip scan led to the owners. He was found less than two miles from where he went missing.
Now living in Edinburgh, the owners are delighted to have 12-year-old Forbes back in their lives.
They had searched for their pet for months after he went missing.
Mr Henderson said: "When Forbes first went missing in March 2011, we were distraught. We'd had him from when he was a kitten and we had such a special bond. He was such a unique and friendly character, we absolutely adored him.
"Our friend made posters and we went door-to-door in the area we lived in Rosemount. We asked people to check garages and sheds as we thought he may have just been locked inside. After eight or nine months, we very sadly had to come to the realisation that the worst may have happened."
'Dream come true'
He explained how Forbes being found had left the couple "overcome with emotion".
"My wife phoned when I was on the motorway and she told me I had to pull over. I was completely unprepared for what I was about to be told and hearing that Forbes had been found left me completely astounded," Mr Henderson.
"I have to admit that I was completely overcome with emotion and turned the car round immediately to go home.
"We travelled to Aberdeen the next day and when he was brought out, I recognised him immediately. Forbes did give me a big cuddle so I'm hopeful that he remembered us.
"At the moment, we are just gradually introducing him to our two dogs and two cats. This is just the best outcome for us. We never thought we would see him again. It's like a closed chapter has just opened up. It's a dream come true."
Animal rescue officer Greg Stevenson had been called out when Forbes was spotted and said he found the cat to be very friendly.
He contacted the phone number on the cat's microchip and got through to Forbes' owners.
He said: "I was amazed to hear how long Forbes had been missing for.
"The owners couldn't believe it but were absolutely over the moon - they were just thrilled to hear that Forbes was coming back to them.
"We have no way of knowing where Forbes had been all this time or what adventures he might have been on."