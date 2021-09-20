Organ donation: Transplant given me eight extra years
When Brian Keeley was in intensive care having suffered a sudden heart attack, his wife was told he was probably the "sickest patient in Scotland".
But after 101 days in intensive care, he had a heart transplant - a "life changing" procedure that has so far given him an extra eight years of life.
The 59-year-old from Aberdeen is sharing his experience as Scotland marks six months since the opt-out organ donor system was introduced.
Under the new rules, if people aged over 16 have not opted out of organ donation, they will be considered a possible donor if they die in circumstances in which they could donate.
New figures show almost three million people in Scotland have registered their donation decision - and 153,618 have chosen to opt out of the scheme.
Mr Keeley said his initial heart attack "came right out of the blue" and left him seriously ill.
But the transplant in 2013 has transformed his life.
"I feel really good - those are eight years that we thought we might never have. So everything is good. I still have to pinch myself sometimes how we made it this far," he said.
His wife, Bibo, who he married in hospital while seriously ill, said she was told at the time her partner was probably the "sickest patient in Scotland".
She said: "The last thing you think about is that your partner might have a heart attack. We immediately knew it was bad.
"I said 'you are not dying' and we should get married."
Donor card
Mr Keely said new system of presumed consent for organ donations was "the ideal situation as far as making the process more transparent and open".
"You can still have that passive intention to be an organ donor. It's important you share that willingness".
He said he had always carried an organ donor card himself as it was the "right thing to do".
Speaking at the start of Organ Donation Week this week, Public Health Minister Maree Todd said: "Over half of adults have now recorded their donation decision - the highest percentage in the UK.
"Donation remains a personal decision and everyone has a choice. We are committed to continuing to raise awareness of the choices people have under the opt out system and the importance of making their donation decision known.
"I would encourage people to make a decision about donation, record their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell their family and friends, so they know what you would want to happen.
"We have made tremendous progress in increasing donation and transplantation in Scotland over the last decade, with the move to opt out part of a package of measures to reduce the number of people in Scotland waiting for a transplant at any one time."
Wales adopted the opt-out system in 2015 and England started its opt-out system last year.