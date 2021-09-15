BBC News

Work paused after Aberdeen Harbour expansion accident

image captionThe £350m expansion of Aberdeen Harbour is scheduled to be completed next year

Work on the expansion of Aberdeen Harbour has been paused to allow an investigation after a 63-year-old worker was injured.

Police Scotland said he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment on Tuesday afternoon.

His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Aberdeen Harbour Board said an investigation with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) was under way and that work had been paused.

The £350m expansion of Aberdeen Harbour is scheduled to be completed late next year.

The work to make a new deeper and larger harbour is the largest marine infrastructure project in the UK.

