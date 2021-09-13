BBC News

Teenager seriously hurt in Elgin nightclub roof fall

Published
image source, Google
image captionThe incident happened in High Street in Elgin

A teenager was seriously injured after falling from the roof of a nightclub in Moray.

Emergency services were called to High Street in Elgin at about 00:20 on Sunday.

The 18-year-old woman was understood to have fallen from the roof of Joanna's nightclub.

Police are investigating the circumstances and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

