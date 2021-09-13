Police appeal after death of cyclist in Aberdeenshire
- Published
Police have appealed for witnesses following the death of a cyclist who came off his bike in Aberdeenshire.
The 35-year-old had been cycling on the B9126 Kirkton of Skene to Lyne of Skene road at about 14:40 on Sunday.
Members of the public stopped to help and paramedics were called out but the man died at the scene.
Police Scotland said they were particularly keen to trace the driver of a dark 4x4 vehicle which was travelling north at the time.
Insp Lorraine Mackie said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish why the man came off his bike and so we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been on that road between 14:00 and 15:00 on Sunday and who may have information or dashcam footage."