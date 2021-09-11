'Aberdeen Nine' allowed to stand for re-election
Nine Labour councillors suspended for forming a coalition with the Tories on Aberdeen City Council have been given the go-ahead to stand for re-election.
Council leader Jenny Laing and Lord Provost Barney Crockett were among those suspended from the party in 2017.
Labour's executive committee said the nine had since shown "contrition" and had agreed to seek permission before forming any similar deals in future.
They will now be able to stand as candidates in local elections in 2022.
The so-called Aberdeen Nine were suspended days after the last election for defying then Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale and forming the coalition with the Scottish Tories and independents.
Despite being the biggest party following the 2017 election, the SNP did not have enough councillors to form a majority administration to lead the council.
A total of 19 SNP councillors, 11 Conservatives, nine Labour, four Lib Dems and two Independents were returned in the 2017 election.
Since then the council has been led by a coalition of independent, Conservative and the suspended Labour councillors.
On Saturday, Labour's executive said the local party in Aberdeen should be able to chose their own candidates for next years elections - including those suspended.
The UK Labour party's ruling body had previously suspended the councillors until the 2022 election, meaning they could not have been selected.