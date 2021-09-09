Covid: New Aberdeen vaccine base to open on Monday
- Published
Aberdeen's new coronavirus vaccination base is to open next week, it has been announced.
The vast majority of vaccinations in the city have been administered at the TECA/P&J Live complex.
However, the centre's role ended this week.
NHS Grampian said the Aberdeen City Vaccination Centre would open at the former John Lewis premises on Monday morning. It will be open between 10:30 and 16:30, seven days a week.
The TECA venue has served as Aberdeen's main Covid vaccination clinic since the start of the rollout in February.
However, with restrictions now easing, it will resume the hosting of concerts and conferences.
It was understood the former Debenhams had been in the running to take over, however the John Lewis building in George Street was adapted by NHS Grampian instead.
John Lewis opened in 1989 in Aberdeen and employed 265 people. Its permanent closure was confirmed in June.
