Shell to leave iconic Aberdeen HQ after almost 50 years
Shell is to leave its iconic Aberdeen headquarters for North Sea operations after almost half a century.
The energy giant has been based at the Tullos building since 1973, but has announced it is to relocate to the city centre.
Shell said the new premises would help it "reinvigorate the business for the energy transition".
The new base will be at the Silver Fin building on Union Street. The timing of the move has not yet been confirmed.
The future of the Tullos site will be subject to a future decision.
Shell said the new premises would provide staff with a modern workplace as well as playing a part in the regeneration of Aberdeen city centre.
Simon Roddy, senior vice president of UK upstream for Shell UK, said, "This is great news for our staff and for our future as a key player in the North Sea's energy transition."
Council leader Jenny Laing said Shell's announcement "signals their confidence in Aberdeen and the city centre to other businesses and investors".
Shell's first office had opened in Union Street in 1965, before moving to the Tullos site off Wellington Road, and 2018 marked 50 years of production in the North Sea.
In January, the oil giant announced it was to cut 330 jobs from its operations in the North Sea.
The company said most of the posts were based at its office in Aberdeen and would be lost over the next two years.
It left Shell with a workforce of about 1,000 people in Aberdeen.