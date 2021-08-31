Man aged 81 dies after Orkney road crash
An 81-year-old man has died after a crash in Orkney.
The two-car accident, involving a red Honda Jazz and a brown Citroen Berlingo, happened on the A966 Finstown to Evie road, near Tingwall jetty at about 16:00 on Sunday.
Patrick Allan, of Kirkwall, a passenger in the Honda, later died in hospital.
The 76-year-old female driver of the Honda and the 65-year-old female driver of the Citroen were taken to hospital but later released.
Police Scotland appealed for witnesses to the crash or for anyone with relevant dash-cam footage to get in touch.
Sgt Angus MacLeod said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Allan and our inquiries are continuing into the crash".
